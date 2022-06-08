Synovus Financial Corp Buys 93,353 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 3.42% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $134,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,183,000 after purchasing an additional 623,624 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,115. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

