Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 849,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.