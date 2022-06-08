Synovus Financial Corp Has $101.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

