Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 85,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

