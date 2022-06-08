Synovus Financial Corp Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,724. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29.

