Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 11,443 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 472,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. The stock has a market cap of $302.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

