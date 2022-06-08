Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $159.15. 17,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,758. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

