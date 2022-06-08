Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $239.87. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

