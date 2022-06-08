Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of Silicom worth $27,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. StockNews.com lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

