Systematic Financial Management LP Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 4.45% of REX American Resources worth $25,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $570.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

