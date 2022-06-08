Systematic Financial Management LP Has $28.16 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,727. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

