Systematic Financial Management LP Has $56.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,111 shares during the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for 1.7% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 5.37% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $56,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,381. The company has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.