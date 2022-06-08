Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.33% of MKS Instruments worth $31,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $3,616,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $5,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 58,082 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 129,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.