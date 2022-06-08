Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 13,686 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.90 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.