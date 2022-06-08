Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 16,926 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

