Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 47,611 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,611 shares during the period. KBR comprises 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of KBR worth $42,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

KBR traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,544. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.