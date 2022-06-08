Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.27% of Alleghany worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Y stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $834.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.99. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

