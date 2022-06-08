Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.05.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,488. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

