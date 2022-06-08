Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

TAK traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

