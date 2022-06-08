Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.40).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 460 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £669.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 590.41. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.90).

About Team17 Group (Get Rating)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.