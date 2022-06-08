Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 829.67 ($10.40).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 460 ($5.76). The company had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £669.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 590.41. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.90).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

