Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.91

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 93237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.