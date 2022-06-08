TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,449. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

