Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Trading Up 0.7%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.

