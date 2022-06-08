TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $0.0641 on Exchanges

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006723 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

