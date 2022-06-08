Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,146,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

