Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 4,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Several research firms recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

