Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Textron posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,681. Textron has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.