The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

THG stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

