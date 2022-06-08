The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) will post $77.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the highest is $77.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $324.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

