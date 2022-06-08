Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of THRN remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 143,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,306. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

