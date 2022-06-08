TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 18,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 793,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 65.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $23,874,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

