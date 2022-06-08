Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.46 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Rating ) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

