Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.46 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
