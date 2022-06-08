TokenClub (TCT) Price Reaches $0.0109

TokenClub (TCT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

