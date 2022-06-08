Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.01. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

