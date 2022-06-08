Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.09. Torrid shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,505 shares traded.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

