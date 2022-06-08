TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.05 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $428.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.40 million to $447.84 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $458.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 720.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188,923 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $4,171,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 340,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

