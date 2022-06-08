Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $43.71 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,374.27 or 1.00055563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00029315 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.