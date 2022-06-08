Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,839. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

