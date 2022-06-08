Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 22nd

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5289 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.