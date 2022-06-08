Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.90

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.82, with a volume of 392137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.18.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.2379874 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

