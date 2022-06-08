TripCandy Market Cap Hits $442,378.93 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One TripCandy coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a total market cap of $442,378.93 and $113,627.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TripCandy has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

