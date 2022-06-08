Tripio Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (TRIO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $792,731.70 and approximately $18,027.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.