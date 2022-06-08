Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,842. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.23. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

