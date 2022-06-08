trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.
NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.64.
trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.