trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

