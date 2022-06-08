TrueFeedBack Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.15 million and $346,851.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

