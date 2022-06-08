Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stake Lifted by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources comprises about 23.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 2.44% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $80,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,704,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 390,028 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,462,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.65. 25,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,136. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

