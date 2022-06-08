UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

