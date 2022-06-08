Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

UA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 93,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Under Armour by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

