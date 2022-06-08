Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.