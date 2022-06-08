Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. 49,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,460. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

